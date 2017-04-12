Retired Armyman steps in to rescue teen granddaughter from harassment

Representational Pic

Three days after his 15-year-old granddaughter started receiving abusive calls from an unknown men and a woman, a retired Army soldier stepped in to stop the harassment. Harsh Kumar Gupta filed an FIR with Dadar police station after the trio threatened to cause physical harm to the teenager.

According to Gupta, who served as a Signalman in the Army, Std XII student Anita Mehta (name changed) has been wary of receiving calls since the harassment started. "These callers are abusing my granddaughter using filthy language. She's still in school and the incident has left her scared and scarred. We decided to file a police complaint after the trio threatened to find her and physically assault her."

Police sources said that the female accused made the first call. "This woman called her three days ago and said Anita's boyfriend was waiting for her, and accused her of leaving the man in lurch. After she was done abusing her, the two men began started harassing Anita," an officer from Dadar police station said.

Anita's mother, Priyanka Mehta (name changed), too is traumatised by the incident. "I wonder how a woman could assist in such a heinous crime. The culprits are using such obnoxious language that that are best not repeated."

Speaking to mid-day, a senior police officer said, "We have filed a complaint against three people for harassment and are investigating the case. We are trying to trace their numbers and identify the accused."