Retired IAS officer duped of Rs 2.2 lakh wins case to get his money back



Representational picture

A retired IAS officer who was cheated of Rs 2.20 lakh by a Parel-based organisation on the pretext of an affordable house will now be refunded the amount, after the Consumer court ruled in his favour and asked the organisation to give back the money with 9% interest, as he was not given possession of the house in 2014.

Laxman Waman Chaudhari, the officer, who is a resident of Marol was looking for a house in October 2011. During the time, he came across an advertisement about affordable homes in the Malad-Marve area.

The ad was given by the Parel-based, Madhukar Suryawanshi, President, Samyak Nivas Haq Sangh Prayojak Bhim Foundation. Chaudhari appeared in person for the hearing, while the foundation failed to attend it.

Cheque bounce

After reading the ad, Chaudhari approached Suryawanshi, who asked him to pay Rs 1,900 in membership fees and Rs 2,20,000 amount to book the flat. Chaudhari then paid the sum to Suryawanshi by cheque and booked the 2BHK flat at Rs 650 per sq ft.

Chaudhari was promised possession of the flat before February 2014, but despite several requests, the organisation failed to give him the keys. Chaudhari then requested them to refund the Rs 2,20,000, with interest. The foundation then issued cheque in November 2014 for the same amount, but their cheque bounced. Chaudhari then returned it believing he will be issued a new one. But the organisation failed to do so.

Pay litigation costs, too

Judge BS Wasekar and HK Bhaise, member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Central Mumbai, observed, “The foundation failed to give possession of the flat as per agreement. Therefore the complainant is entitled for refund of his amount of Rs 2,20,000 with interest at the rate of 9% from October 2011 (from the time the advertisement was published).”

Along with the refund, the court has also asked the foundation to pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant as cost of litigation.