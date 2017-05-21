Revised textbooks for Std IX yet to hit bookstores in Mumbai

The Maharashtra State Board announced the change in syllabi for Std VII and IX in January this year. While the change is to be implemented from the coming academic year, the new textbooks for Std IX haven't reached the market yet and it has got students and parents worried.

The syllabus change was implemented with the intention of more application-based learning and less by rote. Balbharti, the Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research based in Pune, is not yet ready with new textbooks. It is not yet known which subjects have undergone a change and how much.

Typically, every new school academic year in Mumbai begins from June 15. With May drawing to a close, this is the time for students to prepare for the coming year. Urmila Kanade, the parent of a Std IX student from Dahisar Vidya Mandir School in Dahisar, said, "We usually begin shopping for books around this time. If they had decided on a syllabus change in advance, they could have published the textbooks in time, too. Even teachers will need some time to go through the new content to be able to effectively teach students."

Uday Nare, language teacher from Hansraj Morarji School, said, "Most changes will be in the language section. But, few topics, such as essay writing, letters and other lessons will remain the same. Sunil Magar, Director of Balbharti, said, "By first week of June, textbooks will be available. Students need not panic."