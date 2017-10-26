In Wednesday's hearing of the ongoing domestic violence case between former model Rhea Pillai and tennis ace Leander Paes, Pillai told the court that she did not adopt his surname on any statutory documents, like she had done with her former husbands Michael Vaz and Sanjay Dutt.



During the hearing, Paes's lawyer Aabad Ponda asked Pillai if she'd taken Vaz and Dutt's last names after marrying them, to which Pillai said yes. Pillai replied in the negative upon being asked if she changed her name on any account from Mrs Dutt to Paes after divorcing the Bollywood actor. She was further asked if she'd taken Paes's surname on any statutory documents; Pillai said she hadn't.

Upon being further questioned if she'd never changed her name to Rhea Leander Paes in any documents, Pillai said, "I have an honorary lifetime membership at the Cricket Club of India as Leander Paes's wife. My name on the card is Rhea Pillai Paes."

Ponda asked if there were any other statutory documents mentioning that name, which Pillai said she doesn't recall. However, she said she was an add-on card owner on an American Express platinum card. Ponda showed the copy of card to Pillai and court; it showed her name as Rhea Pillai.

She was also asked about her divorce settlement with Dutt. She used to reside with him in his apartment at Suna Villa in Bandra and continued to stay after separating from him. Ponda asked Pillai if, post divorce, Dutt transferred his rights and shares in Déjà Vu and Global Entertainment Pvt Ltd including a home at Suna Villa in Pillai's favour as alimony to secure her future, Pillai said yes. After that question, the court adjourned the matter to Thursday.

