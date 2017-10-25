Rhea Pillai yesterday submitted official documents of her divorce from her first husband Michael Vaz, received from the Superior Court of California. She also submitted photos (exclusively with mid-day) with her ex-partner tennis ace Leander Paes and daughter from 2008, which his lawyer objected to.



A photo that Rhea Pillai submitted in court yesterday

On Monday Paes' lawyer Abad Ponda had claimed before the court that Pillai doesn't have a decree of divorce from Vaz, and if she does, she should produce it. In response, Pillai's lawyer Amna Usman submitted the dissolution of marriage certificate with Vaz.

Hint and miss

Ponda said to Pillai that her divorce decree with actor Sanjay Dutt received from Bandra Family Court showed her name as Rhea Laila Vaz; Pillai termed it as an incorrect reference. Ponda then told the court that Usman had been giving hints and signs to Pillai during the proceedings for the last three days, and yet, he hadn't said anything, but his juniors, too, had seen it, so he was bringing it to the court's attention.

Usman said these were false and baseless allegations, objecting to the conduct of the cross as being hostile and badgering the witness. The judge then said, "I have myself seen this (hints being given to the witness)" and asked the lawyers to maintain the decorum of the court.

Property and passport

Pillai also told the court that she and Paes don't have any joint immoveable property or shares in any company or involvement in each other's firm or bank accounts. Ponda extensively questioned Pillai about her passport and change of her name on it. She was asked to produce her passport copies 1994 onwards, to which Pillai said she would make an effort to find the same and produce it.

