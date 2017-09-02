Rhea Pillai wants Leander Paes to pay for neglecting their daughter



Leander Paes and Rhea Pillai. Pic/Getty Images

Three years after Rhea Pillai slapped a domestic violence case against estranged partner Leander Paes, she has filed for maintenance. Alleging that he was never there for their daughter, she has demanded Rs 52.37 lakh, and monthly payments of Rs 2.62 lakh.

In an application to the court yesterday, Rhea also cited text messages between her daughter and Leander to back her allegations that he was a neglectful father who failed to provide financial or emotional support for their daughter.

'Absentee father'

She further claimed that Leander was not in touch with the child on a day-to-day basis, even though the minor keeps messaging and calling him. "Paes has always given priority to his own life and neglected the child and her feelings. He has been an absentee father. Besides being out of country for nearly 10 months of the year, he is also not reachable for days at length. The minor keeps trying to contact her father via calls, text messages, etc, but does not get a return call or reply for the longest," stated the application.

These allegations were made in a rejoinder filed by Rhea's lawyer at the Bandra Magistrate Court, which is hearing the domestic violence case the ex-model had filed in February 2014. After three years of delay, in July, the Supreme Court directed the Mumbai court to decide the matter in six months. Following this, Paes finally filed his first reply to the domestic violence case on Aug 11. It was in response to this that Rhea's rejoinder was filed by lawyer Amna Usman from the chambers of Mahesh Jethmalani.

'He never paid'

Rhea also stated that since the birth of their daughter in 2006, she has single-highhandedly taken care of all her needs, from her education and extra-curricular activities, to her health and recreation needs. She has now demanded Rs 52.37 lakh from him to cover these past expenses as well as present needs. The list of demands includes the purchase of a vehicle consistent with the standard of living their daughter is used to, such as Toyota Innova, Toyota Corolla Altis, Honda City or a similar car.

In addition, Rhea has demanded monthly financial support for both her and the child.

"Paes failed to cater to any of her needs. It was only shortly before the filing of the custody petition that he suddenly realised his duty towards his daughter, and started making payments towards her education," rhea alleged, adding, "He started paying for her school fees only from 2013, whereas she has been attending school since 2010, and all her expenses were borne by Rhea."

The rejoinder further states that Paes only began making these payments on the advice of his lawyers, in order to make a good case for the child's custody. He pays for the annual school fee of the child, tuition fees for only two subjects, electricity bill, salary for two maids, as well an insufficient amount towards groceries, training for the dogs, and for the sweeper and gas, reads the rejoinder.