Rickshaw-puller, juvenile held for Rs 10-lakh theft in central Delhi

A rickshaw-puller and his juvenile accomplice have been arrested on charge of stealing over Rs 10 lakh from a scrap godown in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Hargopal of West Uttam Nagar had informed police on Tuesday about the burglary at his godown on Minto Road wherein the cash and some documents were stolen.

The rickshaw-puller Sabir was found missing after the crime. When a police team visited his native place in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, it found Sabir had returned to Delhi.

"Sabir and his juvenile accomplice were held on Tuesday when they arrived at the Kashmere Gate bus stand with a bag containing stolen money totalling over Rs 9 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

Sabir told police that he was a regular visitor at Hargopal's godown and hence knew about the huge cash kept in a cupboard there.