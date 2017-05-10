Rivalry over repairs contract in Dombivli leaves 1 dead

Police suspect that the incident is the fallout of business rivalry, as the deceased had filed a complaint two days back, about threats he was receiving



On Tuesday morning, a group of men barged into the house of a Dombivli-based man and shot him dead. Police said that the incident took place at Shiv Amrut building in Thakurli Chole village, where the deceased, identified as Kishore Choudhary, had taken up some house renovation work. Suspecting that the incident was the fallout of business rivalry, cops said that the accused fired 19 times and also injured two of Choudhary's friends in the process. Both Nitin Joshi (45) and Pramod are undergoing treatment at Shivam Hospital in Dombivli.



Spat over business

According to police, couple of days back, Choudhary and the accused had a spat over a house renovation contract. The deceased had filed a complaint with the Dombivli cops regarding the issue and had also mentioned that he was being threatened.

Choudhary's family members said that around 11.30 am on Tuesday, he was at his house with four of his friends, when suddenly Dilip Bhoir, Shankar Bhoir, Chirag Bhoir, Suraj Bhoir, Suresh Andhade and others barged in and randomly started firing. Choudhary was shot eight times in the head and nine times in his chest.

Cops took it lightly

Speaking to mid-day, a relative of the deceased Bhavesh Choudhary said, "Two days ago Choudhary had filed a complaint against Dilip and his associates that they were threatening him over some business dispute. However, the cops did not take the case seriously and Kishore died."

When contacted, additional commissioner of police, Thane, Pratap Dighavkar said, "Teams of the Crime Branch and local police station have been formed to track down the accused. We have registered an FIR under sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (punishment), 149 (prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120(B)(conspiracy) of IPC and section 335 of the Arms Act. Four bullets have been recovered from the spot."