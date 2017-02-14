Robbery attempt foiled at Girgaum, 4 held

VP Road police managed to foil the robbery of a metal trader in Girgaum, with the arrest of four thieves. They, however, created such a ruc­k­us, threatening to kill themsel­ves, that cops spent a sleepless night keeping an eye on them. They will stay in police custody till tomorrow.

On February 11, the robbers had planned to attack the shop of a metal trader as the cash kept in the safe of such shops is always high on weekends. Cops arrested them at Sutargalli, Nanubhai Desai Road.

"There were 6 of them, but 2 of them managed to flee,” an officer said. The robbers were identified as Mohammed Farooq Yusuf Khan (31), Mohammed Jilani Isaq Shah alias Kashi (36), Arif Bashir Qureshi (28) and Mohammed Salim Anwar Alam Sheikh (21).