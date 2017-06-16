Robert Mueller gifts probe to US President Donald Trump for birthday



Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice by the special counsel appointed to probe alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential polls, according to a media report.

The probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI chief, "marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin," The Washington Post reported.



Robert Mueller. Pics/AFP

According to the paper, Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers's recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller's investigators as early as this week. The White House has been directing all questions related to this to Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.