Robert Mueller gifts probe to US President Donald Trump for birthday

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice by the special counsel appointed to probe alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential polls, according to a media report.
The probe by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI chief, "marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin," The Washington Post reported.
Robert Mueller. Pics/AFP
According to the paper, Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers's recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller's investigators as early as this week. The White House has been directing all questions related to this to Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.
Off record, Turnbull mocks Trump
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made fun of US President Donald Trump and alluded to his ties with Russia, according to a leaked tape of an off-the-record media event. "The Donald and I ... we are winning in the polls. We are! Not the fake polls. We are winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win," said Turnbull. He later said his "affectionately light-hearted" speech was a "good humoured roast" in which he was the butt of his own jokes.
