The Oxford University college where Aung San Suu Kyi studied said it had taken down a portrait of the Myanmar leader, a decision that follows widespread criticism of her over the Rohingya crisis. The portrait, which was on display in the main entrance of St Hugh’s College, has been placed in storage and was replaced on Thursday with a new painting gifted by Japanese artist Yoshihiro Takada.



Portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi that was removed from the college

The university did not say whether the removal was linked to the ongoing crisis in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State. The UN describes the situation as "ethnic cleansing".

Over 2,000 Rohingya prepare for exodus

Yangon: More than 2,000 Rohingya have massed along Myanmar’s coast after trekking from inland villages in Rakhine state to join the refugee exodus to Bangladesh, state media reported Saturday.