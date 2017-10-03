The movement of Rohingya refugees, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes and narcotics are among the issues that will be discussed at the bi-annual talks between the chiefs of the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh beginning today. A 24-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) led by Director General Maj Gen. Abul Hossain will hold talks with a Border Security Force (BSF) team led by its chief K K Sharma. The DG-level talks, the 45th between the two sides, will be held at a BSF camp here. They will end on October 5.



Rohingya refugees line up to receive food at Balukhali refugee camp near the town of Gumdhum in Cox's Bazar. Pic/AFP

Officials said both the sides are expected to bring on table the recent incidents of movement of Rohingya Muslims across the border they share. "The two sides will also take up issues that were discussed when a BSF delegation visited Bangladesh this February. The relations between the two forces are very cordial and the aim of these talks is to take them forward," they added. The two sides will also review the progress of the single-row fence they are erecting to secure over 250 villages ahead of the existing barbed-wire fence along the International Border to curb cross-border crimes and instill a sense of security among the people living in the area.