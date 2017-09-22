Rohit Bal threatens neighbours under the influence of alcohol

Rohit Bal
New Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested, along with three other men, for 'threatening his neighbour under the influence of alcohol' in south Delhi's Defence Colony in the early hours on Friday, the police said.
The four men were subsequently granted bail. The police received a complaint from one Iqbal Singh, who alleged that Bal, along with Lalit Kumar, Ramesh and Pramod, forcefully entered his house, said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).
The complainant also claimed that the four men, under the influence of alcohol, threatened him and created a ruckus, he added. Subsequently, a case was registered against the four men, who were arrested and released on bail.
Bal's spokesperson claimed that the issue was "over" now. "It was a fight over car parking. It is over now and he (Bal) is taking rest," he said.
