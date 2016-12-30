Rose Valley chit fund scam: Setback for Mamata Banerjee as Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal is arrested

Tapas Pal

Actor-turned-Trinamool MP Tapas Pal was on Friday arrested by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, an official said.



Pal, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) three days ago, presented himself at the investigation agency's regional office here and was arrested after questioning, an agency official said.

According to the official, Pal was involved in "financial transactions" with the Rose Valley chit fund organisation.



"Pal would be interrogated regarding his alleged involvement in the financial transactions with Rose Valley," the official said.



The actor-turned-politician was summoned by the agency on Tuesday along with Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay for interrogation in relation to the ponzi scam.

The CBI had in March last year conducted raids at 43 locations of the Rose Valley Group across the country, including the home of Tapas Pal.

"In an ongoing investigation, searches are being conducted at 43 locations across the country including 27 in West Bengal, 7 in Tripura and 1 location each in Odisha, Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu," said a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) official had said at the time.

Following the summon, the Trinamool Congress accused the central government of doing vendetta politics and using central agencies to scare the party as they were protesting against the Centre's demonetisation move.

Centre's vendetta politics can't deter Trinamool: Mamata



Earlier, irked over her MPs being summoned by the CBI for questioning, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the Narendra Modi government's "vendetta politics" cannot deter her party from taking a stand for the masses.

"This is nothing but vendetta politics and they have been pursuing it for some time, "Banerjee said here while reacting to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning Trinamool Lok Sabha members Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam.

"This vendetta politics cannot stop us from taking a stand for the people," said Banerjee, who has been virtually at war with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his November 8 move to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

Addressing a joint press conference, along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Banerjee had called for Modi to own up the responsibility for the miseries and hardships caused to the masses due to demonetisation and resign as the Prime Minister.

Banerjee also said she will soon give her views about an ordinance approved by the Cabinet on the day, which criminalises possession of demonetised currency notes beyond March 31, 2017.

"Wait for my response on that," she told the media before leaving for Kolkata.

Bandyopadhyay, who has claimed getting "repeated calls" from the CBI, has also alleged "harassment" by the agency and said he will appear before it in January to know about the "charges levelled" against him.

Bengal-based Rose Valley Group is among a host of companies being investigated by the CBI for running ponzi schemes. The agency in 2015 had raided Paul's residence and also interrogated him.