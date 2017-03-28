Row in Parliament over Sena MP's assault of AI staffer



Ravindra Gaikwad

The row over Gaikwad's assault raged both within and outside Parliament. After Sena MPs denounced the blanket ban on Gaikwad by domestic airlines saying it violated the Constitution that it needed to be lifted, they did not get any assurance from the government.

Instead, civil aviation minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju said violence of any kind on an aircraft could prove disastrous. He also condemned Gaikwad's conduct and said, "I never in my wildest dreams thought that an MP will get caught in such an incident."