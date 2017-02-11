Row over food: HC allows wife of BSF jawan to meet him



Tej Bahadur Yadav

New Delhi: The Delhi High court yesterday asked the Centre to allow the wife of the BSF jawan, who went public through social media alleging poor quality food being served to soldiers, to meet and stay with him for two days at the base where he is posted at present.

The direction by a division bench of Justices G S Sistani and Vinod Goel came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain informed the court that BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav is not under any illegal confinement and he has been shifted to another battalion, 88th Bn HQRS at Kalibari, Samba in Jammu.

Taking note of the submission, the bench said if the wife has an apprehension that her husband is under threat, she and their son be allowed to meet the soldier.

It also said, “We should not get into logistics of any kind, the wife must be allowed to meet him and let us burst the bubble.”

The court's direction came after the jawan's wife Sharmila Devi moved the court by way of a habeas corpus plea, alleging that her husband is untraceable and the family has been unable to contact him for the past few days.