Roy Mathew, scribe's bail plea to be heard on April 10

The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of scribe Poonam Agarwal and army jawan (retired) Deepchand has been postponed to April 10. MS Pathan, ad-hoc district judge-2 and assistant sessions judge, Nashik, directed the prosecution to submit its say in the anticipatory bail plea filed by the duo against the FIR registered by Deolali camp police on March 31. Agarwal and Deepchand were represented by their lawyers.

Investigating officer GP Lokhare, Deolali camp police station, said, "The prosecution submitted its say, requesting the court not to grant bail, as the accused could tamper with the evidence. The court has kept the matter for hearing on April 10."

"In our submission, we have also requested the court to instruct both the accused to be present during the bail plea hearing," said Lokhare. The police have sent a fresh set of questions to the scribe and to the web portal to reply to at the earliest.



Serious questions

An officer said the police were investigating serious points raised by the Army - was Agarwal assigned the operation by the portal or by someone else?, and did the scribe share any spy camera footage with anti-national agencies? The police have hinted at sending summons to some office-bearers of the portal and will call them to record their statements.

Family to visit Nashik

Last week, two Army officers visited Roy's house in Kollam and requested the family to join the court of inquiry being conducted separately by senior Army officers at Deolali, where Roy's body was found hanging five days after he went missing. Roy's father Mathew Y from Kollam told mid-day, "We should be reaching Nashik by Monday." Roy's younger brother John said, "We will cooperate in the ongoing inquiry."

Monetary aid

John said, "Finni has received two deposits of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 since Roy's demise. We are not clear about his insurance and pension, though Army officers have taken signatures on certain papers; we hope they will do the needful."