Roy Mathew death: Jawan may seal case against sting operation scribe



Lance Naik Roy Mathew

The police are yet to record the statement of a crucial witness in the investigation into the alleged suicide of Lance Naik Roy Mathew, whose decomposed body was found hanging in an abandoned barrack in Deolali Cantonment, Nashik, on March 2.

Sources from the Deolali Camp police say the witness - an Army jawan - had complained against the media portal journalist, Poonam Agarwal, who conducted a sting operation on the 'humiliating' sahayak system in the Army, and retired jawan Deepchand, who apparently got her access into restricted Army areas.

Building watertight case

This jawan's statement could help build a strong case against Agarwal and Deepchand. It has been assumed that Mathew committed suicide in a state of distress after featuring in the sting operation that aired on TV channels on February 23, and went viral soon after.

An FIR under several sections of the IPC and the Officials Secrets Act was registered against Aggarwal and Deepchand on the basis of a complaint from Lance Naik Nareshkumar Jatav (31), who claimed that the video had been shot surreptitiously and many jawans' statements distorted to defame the Army.

"Of the jawans featuring in the sting operation video, we have recorded the statement of Lance Naik Nareshkumar Jatav (31). A second Army jawan also complained about them, but is yet to come forward to record his statement," said a senior police officer from Nashik.

GP Lokhare, senior inspector of Deolali Camp police station, confirmed the significance of the jawan's statement. "It is very important for the case. We are yet to record his statement. We will do it at the earliest."

He said there has been no response from the media portal to a fresh set of questions sent to them.

Lokhare said Mathew's parents, and wife Finni have provided crucial information in their statements. "We are confident that they would help us in the investigation."

Meanwhile, police sources have revealed that Deepchand was directed to vacate his Army quarters last month.

Family questioned

Mathew Yasseth (57), the deceased Armyman's father, said yesterday that the family has been visiting Deolali Camp police station almost every day. "We are likely to return to Kerala on Saturday."

In a conversation with mid-day from Kollam, Kerala, Mathew's youngest brother John said his parents and other relatives were taken to the spot where the body was found, and shown diary entries, reportedly made by Mathew. The parents asked the police to hand over a copy of the entries to them, but their request was rejected on the grounds that they are part of the investigation. "The Army has taken care of their travel and stay, and also asked Finni if she is interested in working in the force," said John.