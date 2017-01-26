Royal among seven hanged in Kuwait



Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah. Pic/Twitter

Kuwait City: Kuwait hanged seven prisoners, including a royal family member and a woman convicted of killing more than 40 people, in a mass execution yesterday, the first death sentences carried out in several years in the oil-rich emirate.

Those executed included a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, an Ethiopian, two Kuwaitis and two Egyptians.

The royal was identified as Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah. He was convicted of premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.The second Kuwaiti national executed was Nasra al-Enezi. She was convicted of charges including premeditated murder.