RPF constable helps deliver second baby at Thane railway station

Shobha Mote is a constable attached to the Railway Protection Force. Little did she know that she was about to help deliver a child at the station — her second such experience.

Mote was manning the scanning machine at Thane station. Mote heard a woman wince in pain on the platform.

As she approached the woman, she realised that the woman was going in labour. Mote immediately arranged for a first aid kit and a blanket to help the woman.

The woman, 24-year-old Meenakshi Sandesh Jadhav, is a resident of Badlapur. Her husband Sandesh, who is a driver, said that they registered her name with Ghatkopar-based Rajawadi hospital. Meenakshi was not due to deliver for another 25 days.

"As my sister stays in Ghatkopar we planned to shift to her residence. But last evening Meenakshi went in labour, so I asked my mother to get her to Thane from were I would drive her to the hospital. take them in my car," added Sandesh 29, who claims that incidentally his first child was born in an auto-rickshaw.

Mote, had earlier helped deliver a baby at CST when she was posted there. Post the delivery Meenakshi was shifted to Thane Civil hospital and her condition is stable.