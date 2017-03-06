RPF constable shoots self to death at Mumbai Central station



A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable shot himself with an AK-47 at Mumbai Central railway station on Saturday night.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the shocking incident occurred at around 9.30pm. The constable has been identified as Dalbir Singh. He was on duty and had been stationed in the Gujarat Mail, which departs from Mumbai Central around 10pm.

“We have not yet been able to ascertain why he killed himself. The Mumbai Central GRP unit is currently investigating,” Anup Kumar Shukla, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, Western Railways told the paper.

The report further added that the victim is a Haryana native, had joined the RPF in 2015. He stayed at the RPF barracks in Bandra (East). “Singh reached the office, wore his uniform and picked up his service riffle. He was speaking on the phone and it seemed like he was talking to his family members. He was a little upset and after disconnecting the call he shot two rounds in his chest,” one of the victim’s colleagues informed the paper on condition of anonymity.

On coming to know of the incident, GRP constables rushed him to hospital. However, Singh died during treatment at Nair hospital. The victim’s father and brother in-law reached Mumbai in the morning, according to an RPF officer.