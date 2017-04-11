Mumbai: Woman saved from falling into platform gap by RPF officials at Dadar station



A CCTV grab of Seema (in green) and Asha Kale after the incident

Seema Muralidhar Kale (25) had come to the city for GRP recruitment, but owes a lot to RPF officials, who saved her from falling into a deadly platform gap at Dadar station.

Seema and her sister Asha (23), had come from Solapur, and were leaving for home after the physical tests on Sunday.

They tried to board the Chennai Express from Dadar’s platform number 5 at about 2:15 pm. According to RPF Inspector Satish Menon, Seema boarded the train, but on seeing that Asha could not board it, she panicked and jumped out of the running train. Fortunately for her, some RPF officials quickly pulled her away and stopped her from going into the gap between the train and the platform.

Menon said, "The RPF officials immediately rushed to her assistance. She sustained minor injuries on her knees, and was visibly shocked by the incident."

The sisters were then taken to the RPF station at Dadar. RPF officials learnt the girls were new to Mumbai and didn’t even have enough money to buy food. So they gave them food and helped them board the next available train to Solapur.