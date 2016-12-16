Rs 1.15 crore in old and new notes found at Shiv Sena man's house

Dhananjay Gawde

The Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate raided areas in Nalasopara this morning and seized cash of Rs 1.15 crore from a car belonging to a Shiv Sena leader.

Of this, Rs 45 lakh are in the new Rs 2,000 currency notes and the rest in old R500 currency not­es. The police have detained the Shiv Sena man and two of his associates in the matter so far. The raid was on at the time of going to press.

This morning, around 8 am, a joint team of the I-T and ED raided the house of Nalasopara Sena leader Dhananjay Gawde, the raid was carried out at Vasai and Virar as well.



The car in which the cash was found by I-T officials. Pic/Hanif patel

The team found the cash in a car parked outside Gawde’s house. The team has detained Gawde with two of his associates, one of whom is a local trader. The local police and crime branch team have also reached three spots for further investigations in the case.