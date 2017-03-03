Rs 1 crore RSS bounty on Kerala CM's head, but he remains unfazed

President Pranab Mukherjee with CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kochi Muziris Biennale on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Madhya Pradesh RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat declared a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his perceived role in the killing of 300 RSS activists in Kerala, the CM made it clear that he was not bothered by it.

“The RSS in the past has taken the heads of others, but I have to move around and I will,” said Vijayan in his characteristic style.

However, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence after the statement, made at Ujjain on Wednesday in the presence of BJP MP Chintaman Malviya, BJP MLA Mohan Yadav and other RSS leaders, went viral. Chandrawat said: “The Hindus no more have the zeal of Shivaji Maharaj. I announce R1 crore from my pocket to anyone who brings me the severed head of the Kerala chief minister.”

On Thursday, Chandrawat said he did not regret his remarks even as the Kerala unit of the RSS claimed Chandrawat did not speak for the RSS. Kerala RSS unit leader J Nandakumar said: “The RSS never speaks in such a manner and we strongly condemn it. We have always followed the policy of engaging in democratic forms of protests. We will continue to do that against the attacks that the CPI-M in Kerala has launched on us.”