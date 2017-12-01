Rs 23 lakh cash looted from ATM machine

Unidentified persons allegedly looted Rs 23.12 lakh cash by breaking open an ATM machine at Satana town, around 70 kms from here, police said today

Unidentified persons allegedly looted Rs 23.12 lakh cash by breaking open an ATM machine at Satana town, around 70 kms from here, police said today. The incident took place in the wee hours yesterday at the ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) located in Satana bazaar, police said adding that thay have registered an offence in this connection.



Representational Pic

Nashik rural police said the unidentified accused broke open the ATM by using the gas-cutter. "After the cash was stolen, the staff of the company which manages the ATM, received a message that the machine was not functioning. When they visited the ATM, they found that the cash has been looted," deputy superintendent of police, Shashikant Shinde, said.

SBI official Laxman Karwade lodged a complaint with the police, in which he stated that Rs 23.12 lakh cash has been looted from the ATM. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and pressed into service fingerprint experts and a dog squad. Three police teams were also formed to investigate the matter, Shinde said.

According to the officer, after looting the SBI ATM, the accused allegedly also tried to loot another bank's ATM nearby, but did not succeed.