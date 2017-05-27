Rs 28-crore loan scam lands 3 in cop net



Officials of the EOW arrested three people in a Rs 28-crore loan scam on Wednesday. The arrested accused, who hail from Osmanabad and Aurangabad, had fraudulently got loans from a company for over 1,000 vehicle buyers.



Police said Sameer Suresh Barve (44), Sanjay Vasantrao Phulsounder (44) and Anil Gholap (41), have been booked under relevant sections of IPC. They were arrested after executive director of Fortune Integrated Asset Finance, CV Valia, registered a complaint. Another accused Riyaz Inamdar, who was arrested earlier, is out on bail.

According to police, between October 2013 and August 2015, Barve, Phulsounder and Gholap connived with Inamdar and used fake documents to get vehicle loans worth Rs 38.43 crore sanctioned from the complainant’s company. Thereafter, they disbursed these loans to 1,220 vehicle purchasers. However, later the company faced a total loss of Rs 28 crore, as the loan accounts turned into NPAs.

The complainant company had approached EOW last year, but police was unable to arrest the accused, as they had approached court for anticipatory bail.

An officer said, "The accused are trying to delay the probe by blaming each other. All of them will be kept in police custody till May 30."