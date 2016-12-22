Rs 28 lakh cash seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport

Representational Picture
Cash worth Rs 28 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, was seized from a Dubai-bound passenger at the city international airport on Thursday, an official said.
The passenger, identified as Ashraf Veetil (30), was about to board a Jet Airways flight to Dubai this afternoon when he was found carrying the notes in his bag.
"When his bags were checked, Veetil was found carrying Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 28 lakh," an official of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport said.
These notes were kept inside his check-in bag, the official said, adding, "These bills were hidden inside a jeans pant, over which he had kept various items like cooker, toys and tissue papers". He has been detained and is being interrogated in this
regard, the official said.
