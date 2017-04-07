Rs 72 crore worth goods seized in Thane sand mafia crackdown

The site

In a major drive against illegal sand mining operators in Thane, the collector's office of the state revenue department and Thane police department collectively seized machinery worth over Rs 72 crore over the last three days.

Thane collector Mahendra Kalyankar and his team, along with the Thane police, took action against the sand mafia that was operational at a creek near Reti Bunder, Kalyan.



"During the action, we seized many items, including 16 trucks, eight tempos, two jeeps, 34 cranes, 13 boats, 96 suction pumps, buckets, nets, motor pumps, dredgers worth over Rs 72 crore," a press release from the collectorate's office stated.

In order to ensure that the illegal sand operators do not use the sealed machinery, authorities have also decided to dismantle the same with gas cutters. The area where the action was taken comes under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

In July 2015, mid-day had reported about authorities in Thane failing to stop rampant sand mining at Ulhas creek. For a long time, authorities have been struggling to put a check on the rampant dredging activity that is destroying mangroves across 300 acres of land between Diva and Dombivli.