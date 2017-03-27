Rs 799 crore budget for Pune metro authority

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/PTI

Pune: A budget of Rs 799.65 crore was on Monday approved by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for various projects under it.

This was finalised at a meeting here chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the allocation would benefit projects such as Shivaji Nagar- Hinjewadi Metro, Pune-Lonavala and Pune-Daund suburban railway, outer ring road and river rejuvenation.

The outer ring road will be 128 km which will cover Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities. The road is being developed as an economic corridor. The metro is 23.3 km and will be constructed on public private partnership basis.

Pune Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Mayor and MLAs were present for the meeting.