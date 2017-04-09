RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter

Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called for a nationwide ban on slaughter of cows.

"We have been striving to protect the cow. Sampoorna Bharatvarsh me gauvansh hatya band hoye hamari ichha hai (We wish the killing of cows and its progeny should be banned in the entire country)," Bhagwat said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir Jain.

He said it was for the government to make laws to this effect.

"Wherever in the state governments we have dedicated swayamsevaks, those state governments have brought in laws. But our desire is the law should be for the entire country," he added.

Bhagwat said any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause, but added that those making efforts to save the cows should continue to do so.