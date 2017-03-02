RSS leader announces Rs 1 crore reward for bringing 'severed head' of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kundan Chandrawat. Pic/YouTube

Local RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat on Thursday announced rewarding anyone with Rs 1 crore for bringing the severed head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Leftist government of Kerala is murdering democracy. Those participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh camps are being murdered," the RSS leader told media persons in the Madhya Pradesh city.

Watch video here

During a protest event held here on Wednesday, Chandrawat said, "The Hindus no more have the zeal of Shivaji Maharaj. I announce Rs 1 crore from my pocket to anyone who brings me the severed head of the Kerala Chief Minister."

"... such traitors don't have the right to live in this country," he added.

Chandrawat, who is the RSS' Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh of Ujjain said this while addressing a public gathering in Ujjain. Justifying his claims, Chandrawat further said he made the 'explosive statement just like Bhagat Singh used the bomb on British', adding that his intention was to make people 'know Hindus are not sleeping.'