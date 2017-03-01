RTI activist held for sending threatening messages to NCP MLC



Representational picture

An RTI activist from Jalgaon has been arrested and brought to Mumbai. He allegedly sent abusive text messages to a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member, who is also a member of the legislative council (MLC).

According to the Vile Parle cops, the MLC filed a complaint against the unidentified accused earlier this month, citing abusive messages he had sent her, Hindustan Times reported. The accused, Deepak Kumar Gupta (40), who works at a shop in Jalgaon, has been arrested. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday.

An FIR under section 507 and 509 of Indian Penal Code and under section 67 (A) of the IT Act has been registered in connection with the same.

Meanwhile, the report added that a Shiv Sena member, who is also an MLC, claimed that she too has received similar threatening text messages. Cops are now trying to ascertain whether there is a common link between the two cases.