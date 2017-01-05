Runaway bird sent back home after lighting up social media

California: A toucan, which became a local sensation while living wild much of the year in Southern California has finally been captured.

The female bird named Fern was spotted on Tuesday inside an auto repair shop and immediately captured. Courtney Chapman, 39, said she had bought the bird for $5,000 (Rs 3.4 lakh approx) as a birthday gift for her husband and son. However, it escaped from the aviary behind their home less than 15 minutes after being dropped off by the breeder. Shortly after the escape, Chapman joined a private social network app for neighbours and soon photos of Fern spotting around town were being posted.

Fern's long vacation came to an end Tuesday when she flew into a Yorba Linda auto repair shop, where she was eventually captured by Connor Chubbuck, a worker with the Omar's Exotic Birds in Brea.

The bird was returned to Chapman Thursday.

Chapman said she was grateful to members of the public for keeping an eye out for the toucan during her months on the loose.