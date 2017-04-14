Russia vetoes, China abstains action against Syria chemical attack



Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Safronkov (L) speaks with Bolivia’s ambassador before a vote

United Nations: Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria last week and called on the government there to cooperate with an investigation into the incident.

Russia, a permanent member of 15-nation Security Council, exercised the veto yesterday when a draft resolution drafted by France, the United Kingdom and the US was tabled here.

While 10 of the Council's 15 members voted in favour of condemnation, Russia rejected the text, while permanent member China, as well as non-permanent members Ethiopia and Kazakhstan abstained for the vote.

"...With its veto, Russia said no to accountability. Russia said no to cooperation with the UN's independent investigation. And Russia said no to a resolution that would have helped promote peace in Syria," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said after the resolution failed to be adopted.