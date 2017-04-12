Globe-trotting Russian couple breaches security, gains easy access to Mumbai waters

Despite having no papers, the Russian couple had spent considerable time in Daman and Diu, and anchored off Mumbai port at the lighthouse close to the Gateway of India, when alert fishermen spotted them



Russian Orlov Dmitry is helped by locals

Over eight years since the 26/11 attacks, a Russian couple out on a seafaring world tour has exposed persisting chinks in the city's three-tier coastal security apparatus. The Russian nationals on a yacht sent security agencies into a tizzy on April 9 after they entered Indian waters and dropped anchor barely 500 m from the seashore, without the requisite clearance.

The couple - Orlov Dmitry (45) and Orlov Alena (39) - left Russia on a yacht, Scamp, in 2015 to see the world, and arrived in Mumbai on April 9 after visiting civil war-wracked Yemen in February, and Daman and Diu. They sailed into the Indian territorial waters without any scrutiny, and dropped anchored at the lighthouse close to the Gateway of India, around 500 m from the shore.



The yacht, Scamp, anchored near the Gateway of India on April 9

Alert fishermen

The couple would have got away and headed for their next destination but for the vigilance of local fishermen. The Orlovs apparently dropped anchor after running out of food and approached a dinghy manned by local fishermen for help. The fishermen alerted the Colaba police.

The presence of unauthorised foreign nationals this close to the shore rang alarms bells with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the Intelligence Bureau, the Central Board of Excise and Customs, the Coast Guard and the Navy.

Officials from the Colaba police questioned the couple and checked their documents.

Getting clearance

Police sources said anybody who needs to anchor in Indian waters must contact local authorities (the Navy and the Coast Guard) 48 hours prior to the scheduled landing via globally-recognised IDF (international distress frequency) channel 16 to get the required clearance. "The Indian agencies then verify the credentials of the sailors with their respective embassy in India. Once the verification process is through, the agencies ask their coastal patrol team to allow sailors access to Indian waters," explained a source.

The couple, however, claimed that despite attempts, they had been unable to establish contact with Indian authorities. "They claimed that they had sent messages, but had got no response. But, the police found no record of any such communication," said a police officer.

Russian consulate says A-OK

The Colaba police then consulted the Russian consulate, whose officials verified the identity of the couple, and even handed over an undertaking yesterday stating that the couple had a clean record and were only out on an adventure.

Manoj Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), who has jurisdiction over the Colaba police, said, "The yacht was checked and the documents were verified. There was nothing suspicious. The authorities concerned have been informed about it."

A police official said the Orlovs have been provided food, and will set sail for their next destination, Indonesia, soon.

Commandant Rahul Singh, chief public relations officer, defence, was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

The unauthorised entry of the Orlovs is reminiscent of the way 10 Pakistani gunmen, including Ajmal Kasab, gained entry into Mumbai to unleash one of the most horrific terror attacks the country has seen. The 26/11 attack spurred a massive overhaul of coastal security.