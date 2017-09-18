Ryan International Gurugram again shut for a week

Representational picture

Gurugram: Ryan International School in Bhondsi, which reopened on Monday after 10 days after a Class 2 student was found murdered in the washroom of the school, will remain closed for another week, the school authorities announced.

"It has been decided to close Ryan International School, Bhondsi, till Friday. Classes will start from Monday September 25. Till then safety concerns of the school will be addressed," Deputy Director of Public Relation R.S. Sangwan said in his statement issued on Monday evening.

The Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old boy was found murdered inside a washroom on September 8, reopened on Monday after the Haryana government suspended the management and appointed Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh as its new administrator.

The media has been barred from entering the school premises in Bhondsi, on Sohna road, as it can cause "undue disturbances".

The government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the killing of Pradhuman Thakur of Class 2 who was found with his throat slit inside the school washroom within an hour after his father dropped him there.

The father, Varun Chandra Thakur, has moved the Supreme Court over his son's murder, demanding that the school should remain closed until the CBI completes its probe into his son's murder. He said there was a possibility of evidence tampering with the re-opening of the school.

Thakur says that reopening the school will erase all evidence about the case.