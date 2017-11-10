Ryan International School murder: Class XI boy confessed crime to his father

The Std XI student of Gurugram Ryan International School, apprehended by the CBI for allegedly killing a seven-year-old student, has confessed to his crime in front of his father and an independent witness, the agency has told a juvenile court.

The Std XI student being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurugram on Wednesday. PIC/PTI

In its note seeking remand of the 16-year-old student from the juvenile court in Gurugram yesterday, the agency said that his custodial interrogation was needed to ascertain if there were other people involved in the crime.

The agency also wants the teenager to identify the shop from where he had purchased the knife used to slit throat of Pradhuman, a Std II student, on September 8, the agency told the court. The CBI said the interrogation was needed to reconstruct the scene of crime, to unearth conspiracy, if any, and to collect any other evidence related to the case.

"He has admitted his involvement in committing the murder of...in ground floor boys washroom of Ryan International School...in presence of his father..., independent witness, welfare officer of the CBI, etc.," the note said.

