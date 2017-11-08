Ryan International School murder: Class XI boy arrested by CBI

There has been a recent shocking update In the Ryan International School Boy’s murder case. The CBI has detained a class XI student of Gurgaon, Haryana’s Ryan International School in connection with the gruesome murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur as per reports by India Today.

The Standard 11 student has been detained under IPC 302 (punishment for murder) and under section 25 of the Arms Act. As of now reports state that the CBI is expected to release a statement later today.

In a conversation with India Today, the father of the arrested standard 11 student said that he was detained but also claimed that there was a conspiracy to frame his son.

The father added that his son had been questioned by the CBI for an entire day at their headquarters in New Delhi before he was detained. He also added that his son was the first one to spot Pradyuman on the day of the murder.

Although there has been no statement from the CBI, the father of the standard 11 student said that as per investigators his son killed Pradyuman Thakur because he wanted his exams to be postponed and for the school to declare a holiday. He added that his son was tortured by the CBI and that he was not allowed to meet his son before he was detained.

As per sources the CBI has material evidence against the arrested boy and he has confessed to the murder.