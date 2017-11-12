Ryan murder accused taken to school for crime reconstruction

A Gurgaon juvenile court on Saturday sent the teen apprehended by the CBI in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Ryan International School to observation home till November 22. Sources said that the court has fixed the next date hearing on November 22.



Pradyuman Thakur

Earlier in the day, the teen, a Std XI student, was taken by the CBI to the school to recreate the crime scene. Sources said the team reached the school around noon and remained there for over three hours before taking him to the court. "CBI officials used a dum­my, in the form of a soft toy, to ask the teen how he killed Pradyuman," the source said. Meanwhile, the father of teen alleged that the CBI was torturing his son, which was strongly refuted by the agency.

