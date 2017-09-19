Ryan murder case: SC appoints advocate for the accused



Representation pic

The Supreme Court yesterday paved the way for the accused in the murder case of a student at the Ryan International School in Gurgaon to be defended by their advocates, directing the lawyers' body not to obstruct the proceedings before the trial court in any manner.

The top court, while hearing a plea by an official of the Ryan Group who has been arrested in the case, observed that the resolution passed by the Gurgaon District Bar Association asking advocates not to represent accused in the case, was "absolutely erroneous".

Also read: Ryan International school boy murder: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestants pay tribute

"Tradition of Bar is that they are under an obligation not to obstruct any lawyer from appearing for anyone whosoever he or she is. This resolution is absolutely erroneous in law," a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

However, the lawyer appearing for the lawyers' body told the bench that the resolution has been withdrawn and lawyers were free to appear on behalf of the accused.

Advocate Sandeep Kapur said Ryan International School's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents - Augustine Pinto and Grace Pinto - have moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter and their plea would come up for hearing today.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a class II student, was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

Also read: Ryan International Gurugram again shut for a week

Ryan reopens, shuts again

The Ryan International School, where the incident took place, reopened on Monday. However, it was shut down soon after for another week, till September 25, after Barun Thakur, Pradyuman's father objected saying said the CBI is yet to take charge of investigation.

You may also like to see: Ryan International School boy's death: Details of the gruesome murder