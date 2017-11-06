Ryan murder case: SC to hear Pradyuman's father's plea on November 6

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by Varun Thakur, the father of Pradyuman Thakur, who was brutally killed in Gurugram's Ryan International School, seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to Ryan school owners, Pinto family by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Varun Thakur with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

In his earlier court hearing, Varun said, "I could not understand the legal matters in the court, but the Supreme Court will conduct the next hearing in this regard on November 4. I also hope for justice!"

"Add-ons and discussion on the new safety guidelines will be finalised on November 4 and accountability will be taken so that this incident does not happen again in any school of the country," Varun told the media.

Earlier last month, Varun had organised a candlelight march at the Ramlila Maidan, describing it as a homage to his son.

"Many people participated in the candle march because they feel connected to this incident as a guardian of a child. We all have high hopes of justice from the SC as well as the CBI who are conducting the investigation," he said.

He was optimistic that justice would be done.

On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.

A bus conductor of the institution was arrested in the incident.

