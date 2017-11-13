Ryan murder case: Arrested bus conductor's wife cries foul, demands justice

Wife of bus conductor Ashok Kumar, the driver held by the Haryana police for the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman at the Ryan International School demanded justice and proper investigation, while accusing the school administration of hatching a conspiracy against her husband.

Ashok Kumar, falsely arrested bus conductor in the Pradyuman murder case at Ryan International School

We have been asserting for long that he is innocent. This is a conspiracy hatched by the school administration and the police. My husband was tortured by the police to extract the confession. We want proper investigation and justice, Mamata told ANI.

Last week, the murder case of the seven-year-old Ryan International School student took a new turn after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Echoing similar sentiments as Mamata, Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman, also accused the school management of meddling with the evidence. I think the top management of the school is involved. I also believe that local administration and people with access to government might be involved to save the real killer, he said.

According to CBI sources, the investigation in Pradyuman murder case has revealed illegality and destruction of evidence by Gurugram Police. Pradyuman was found dead inside the school premises, with his throat slit on September 8. In the CCTV footage, the boy was seen crawling out of a toilet, leaving a trail of blood behind.

The CBI, last week, produced the minor accused before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and demanded his six-day custody. The accused has confessed to the crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court. The premier investigation agency said the accused had committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams. Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to an observation home in Faridabad, where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.