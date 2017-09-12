Ryan School boy death: Parents gather to demand better security for their kids

Hundreds of parents gathered outside Ryan school in Gokuldham to present a list of demands to improve security for their children



The parents met the principal, who said he would get back them to them in a week

After the brutal murder of a seven-year-old at Ryan International School in Gurugram, panicked parents gathered outside the sister institute in Goregaon East – Ryan Global School – seeking tighter security for their children.

Parents met the principal and submitted a list of demands, including police verification for all staff members and for all future appointments. The Gokuldham school is among several institutes run in Mumbai by the Ryan International Group of Institutions.

Parents say

"They charge us such hefty fees, it is our right to know what they are doing to ensure that our children are safe in school. The incident was horrifying and it is only human for other Ryan school parents to get worried and to demand information on the safety of their children," said one of the angry parents, adding, "If the management felt concerned about the children's safety, they should have communicated with us. Otherwise these schools are very tech-savvy and communicate online, etc. But after such a huge incident, the management is just quiet."

Want to leave Ryan

Another parent said, "Many parents will now want to move their children out of Ryan school. But it is not that easy for those in higher classes. Our school principal finally met us after two hours and gave an assurance that all our demands will be looked into and that they will get back to us by September 18."

Gathered parents submitted a list of 16 demands to school authorities, including making CCTV footage accessible to parents online, and denying staff members entry to students' washroom.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern among parents at other Ryan schools in the city as well. A parent from another Ryan school in the western suburbs told mid-day, "We have learnt that many parents have approached our school principal too. There is certainly much panic, especially after the messages that are making rounds on social media."

Neti Srinivasan, spokesperson for the Ryan Group of Institutions remained unavailable for comment, despite several calls and messages from mid-day. Meanwhile, the CEO of the group has moved Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the Gurugram case (since the company's headquarters are in Mumbai).