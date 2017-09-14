Ryan International School boy murder: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Pintos



Police personnel deployed outside the Ryan School at Kandivali in Mumbai on Monday, in the view of the protests over killing of a student in Gurugram's Ryan International. Pic/PTI



The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of three trustees of Ryan International Group but granted them interim protection from arrest till tomorrow to enable them file appeal.



Justice Ajey Gadkari also directed the applicants -- group's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman, and Grace Pinto, the group's managing director, to submit their passports to the Mumbai police commissioner. The Pintos had approached the high court seeking transit

anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the Ryan group in Gurgaon on September 8.



They had sought pre-arrest bail till they could move the court concerned in Haryana. "The applications... stand rejected. The interim relief granted to them earlier shall continue till tomorrow 5 pm," the judge said.



Barun Thakur, the father of the victim boy, had intervened in the matter, opposing the Pintos' bail pleas.

