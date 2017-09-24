Ryan School Boy Murder: CBI begins probe in death of 7-year-old



Ryan International School, Gurgaon. File pic

A CBI team along with forensic experts on Saturday reached the premises of Gurgaon's Ryan International School where the body of seven-year old Pradyuman was found with throat slit on September 8.

The CBI sources said the 10-member team will try to gather evidence and make an attempt to recreate the events of the day Pradyuman, a Std II student, was killed.

The CBI has also started questioning the school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, prime suspect in the killing, regional head of the school group Francis Thomas and HR head Jeyus Thomas after taking them into custody. The CBI on Friday took over the probe.

