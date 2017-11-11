Ryan school murder: 'CBI probing second student's role in crime'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the role of a second student in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, sources said on Friday. Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8.



The CBI is also verifying the veracity of the school's gardener and PT teacher's statements. File pic

According to CBI sources, the agency is probing the role of a second student who accompanied the arrested Ryan student. The cold-blooded murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman took a new dimension on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police, and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested a juvenile, who was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday, which granted his three-day CBI custody.

The sources also said the CBI is also verifying the veracity of the gardener and PT teacher's statement given to local police. The CBI has told the juvenile court that the murder accused admitted the crime in presence of his father and other witnesses.

Conductor to sue

The lawyer of the bus conductor, who was given a clean chit by the CBI early this week, may sue the police and school management for defamation.