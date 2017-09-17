Ryan school murder: Death could have been averted, says CBSE

CBSE issues show-cause notice to Ryan International School, says the school is guilty of 'gross negligence' and failed to ensure safety of students
School authorities have been asked to respond within 15 days. Pic/PTI
The CBSE on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Ryan International School, Gurgaon, asking why its affiliation should not be withdrawn and said it had failed to observe "basic security measures".
A two-member fact finding committee set up by CBSE following the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur last week said it appeared from the sequence of events that Ryan's International was guilty of gross negligence. The death could have been avoided had the school been more cautious, the show-cause notice said.
Pradyuman Thakur
"The unfortunate death could have been averted had the school authorities discharged their duty with responsibility, care and security. The school failed to observe the basic security measures as stipulated by the board," the notice said.
The school authorities have been asked to respond within 15 days on why its provisional affiliation should not be withdrawn for wilful violation of provisions of CBSE by-laws.
Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside with his throat slit on September 8.
Six-year-old gang raped in Raj govt school
Jaipur: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two members of the cleaning staff at a prominent government school in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday. On the basis of complaint of sexual assault filed by the parents of the girl, a case has been registered against two sweepers of the school.
