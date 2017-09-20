Ryan school murder: Haryana government recommends Centre transfer case to CBI

The action came after it was revealed that the agency had not been contacted regarding the probe
Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram
The Haryana Government on Tuesday recommended the Centre transfer the case of the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, hours after it was revealed that probe agency was not contacted in this regard.
Haryana Home Secretary S S Prasad confirmed that the recommendation was indeed made to the government of India. "The Haryana Government has recommended Government of India transfer the case of Pradyuman Thakur to the CBI for further investigation," Prasad said. In this regard, he also wrote a letter to the CBI to start investigation.
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had promised a CBI investigation into the murder a week ago. However, the CBI, earlier in the day, stated that it did not receive any notification from the Haryana Government to take up the investigation.
HC declines bail plea
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declined the hearing of anticipatory bail application of Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Francis Pinto - owners of the Ryan International Group. A judge refused to hear the bail plea since he knew the Pinto family and referred the case to the Chief Justice for assigning it to another court.
Other schools' shame
Drunk school principal holds class
At a time when the safety of children in schools is already under scanner following the murder of Pradyuman, the principal of a primary school in Kanpur was found teaching children in an inebriated state. Pradeep Kumar, the principal of a primary school in the Nevada village, was found teaching children under the influence of alcohol. A video of the drunk principal has surfaced on social media.
Villagers damage school after rape
Angry villagers on Tuesday pelted stones at a school in Rajasthan's Sikar district as news spread of the rape of a Class XII by the school's director and a teacher. The school's director, Jagdish Prasad, and a teacher, Jagat Singh Gujjar, have been detained for raping the 18-year-old student, police said. According to reports, the girl is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in a Jaipur hospital.
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr