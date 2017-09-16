Ryan school murder: Haryana government takes over, orders CBI probe



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar consoles Pradyuman's father Barun Thakur on Friday. Pic/PTI

The Haryana government yesterday recommended a CBI probe into the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old boy in a school in Gurugram, heeding to the demand of the victim's family.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement after meeting the family members of Pradyuman Thakur who was found with his throat slit in the school washroom last Friday.

On any action against the school, Khattar said the government has decided to take over the management of the school for three months.

"This incident (the murder of Pradyuman) was unfortunate... Today I came here to meet the family. There was a demand from the family members and several others for handing over the case to the CBI for investigation," he told reporters here.

"The Haryana Police has been properly conducting a probe in this case. Despite that and in view of the demand, this case is being handed over to the CBI for a probe. I appeal to the CBI to investigate the case as expeditiously as possible," Khattar said.

SC notice to Centre

A plea seeking framing of "non-negotiable" child safety conditions and implementation of guidelines to protect school children from sexual abuse and murder yesterday prompted the Supreme Court to seek responses from the Centre and all state governments.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notices and sought the responses within three weeks from the Union Human Resources Ministry and all state governments and union territories on the plea filed by two women lawyers, Abha R Sharma and Sangeeta Bharti. The top court tagged the plea of the lawyers along with the petition filed by the father of Pradyuman, Barun Thakur.