Ryan School murder: Haryana Minister finds arrest of student unbelievable

Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday expressed shock over the recent development in CBI's investigation in connection with Pradyuman murder case that has found a class XI student of Ryan International School culpable of the crime and demanded an impartial probe into the matter. 'I still can't believe that it was done by a Class XI student. I would just like to reiterate that there must be an impartial probe so that everyone can make peace with the finding regarding who the real culprit is,' Singh told media here.

Earlier in the day, the accused student arrested for the murder of his schoolmate Pradyuman Thakur confessed his crime in front of his father. He was arrested on Wednesday after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram Police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor who was initially arrested with charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.

The CBI then produced the accused juvenile, a class 11 student of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, before the Juvenile Justice Board and demanded his six-day custody. The juvenile court, however, granted only three-day custody with a rider that the accused can only be questioned from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. only.

